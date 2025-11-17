'The only one who should play is Hugo Ekitike' – Record signing Alexander Isak told he must earn status as Liverpool's starting striker

Liverpool's £204m ($268m) investment in two new strikers has sparked a fierce internal battle for the club's No.9 role this season. Ekitike has hit the ground running since his summer arrival, scoring consistently and immediately earning a starting spot under Slot. Meanwhile, Isak - signed late in the window after a dispute with Newcastle - has struggled to reach full sharpness and adapt to the team's style.
Liverpool signed both forwards expecting them to elevate the attack together, but the contrast in their early-season form has shifted expectations. Slot has relied heavily on Ekitike's work rate, clinical finishing and ability to link up play, while Isak, who missed key pre-season preparation, continues to chase match fitness.
Financial pressure adds a further complication, with Isak arriving for a British-record fee and expected to be a leading star from day one, especially given his existing Premier League record. Some believe starting him regardless of form is inevitable due to the investment involved, while others argue performances must be rewarded. With Liverpool looking to defend their Premier League crown, every selection decision is being closely scrutinised, especially in the centre-forward role.