Hugo Ekitike reveals how he tries to copy Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe after securing move to Liverpool

The 23-year-old was speaking to the Daily Mail Sport about his time on Merseyside thus far. Despite spending some time on the bench since the signing of Aleksander Isak, the French striker has been a success for the Reds since completing his £79m switch to the Premier League in the summer. While some of Liverpool's other marquee signings have struggled to convert, the young striker has scored six goals in 15 appearances for his new employers.
Ekitike has the makings of a complete forward, demonstrating an eye for goal, clever link-up play, the ability to beat a man one-on-one and an understanding of the game that belies his relative inexperience. Perhaps that well-rounded style owes something to his season in-and-around three of the modern game's greatest attackers during his season with PSG. Ekitike initially joined Les Parisiens on loan from Reims in the 2022/23 campaign, where he made 25 league appearances and scored three goals, largely in relief of the vaunted trio of Messi, Mbappe and Neymar.
He cites Messi's ability to see space, Neymar's fleet of foot and Mbappe's off the ball runs, as elements he has tried to incorporate into his own skillset.