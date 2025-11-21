How close Mohamed Salah & Virgil van Dijk were to leaving Liverpool for free as club chairman Tom Werner reveals what really happened in contract talks

Van Dijk has been an on-field leader throughout his time with Liverpool and now fills the captain’s armband. He hoisted the Premier League title aloft last season and has passed 330 appearances for the Reds having joined them from Southampton for £75 million ($98m) in January 2018. He is now tied to a deal through to 2027.
Salah’s contract has been extended to the same point, with the Egyptian superstar being talked into a prolonged stay with the Reds. After being heavily linked with teams in the Saudi Pro League, the prolific forward is looking to complete a decade of service at Anfield. He has plundered 250 goals through 417 appearances.
There was the threat at one stage of both Van Dijk and Salah moving on, leaving Liverpool with sizeable holes to fill in their squad. Protracted discussions ultimately delivered agreements that everybody is happy with.