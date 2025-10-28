'He's worked his way back' - Alexi Lalas believes Brenden Aaronson's USMNT stock is rising after impressive performance in Leeds' win against West Ham

Lalas emphasized that Aaronson's previous solid form for the U.S. and his current strong run for Leeds make him a strong candidate for the upcoming U.S. call-ups in November.
“Well, stock up again,” Lalas said on his State of the Union podcast. “It's in the context of his club performance. We have seen Brendan Aaronson play well, not necessarily be the best player on the field for the U.S. men's national team. He's got an opportunity. I think he's worked his way back into the, not the good graces, because I don't think Pochetino didn't like him."