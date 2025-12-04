Never go back! Harry Kane gets ‘is it the same’ transfer advice as Tottenham return ruled out for ‘legend’ that may leave Bayern Munich for ‘somewhere else in Europe’

Football folklore dictates that you should “never go back”, with Kane aware that a return to Tottenham - if things did not work out as planned - could lead to his legacy being tarnished somewhat. That will be factored into his thinking.
He will also be turning 33 next summer, with Spurs likely favouring more long-term solutions. Carr added on what happens next for a fan favourite at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium: “He left and even the fans in the end understood that he needed to leave in order to win something. He deserved to win something, which he has now. I’m sure he will win more this year.
“He had unbelievable success there [Spurs], is a legend there, and I think he is still looked at like that. He scores goals regardless but whether he would have that same success, I don’t know. It would be great if he did go back, but I think he will be looking at it differently. After leaving Tottenham, giving up on the English goal record - he would have caught [Alan] Shearer the way he was going - he’s not going to get younger, he does adjust his game, but I get the feeling he will stay there or go somewhere else in Europe. He might want another challenge, rather than going back to Tottenham.”