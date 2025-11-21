Harry Kane 'braving the cold to get 18 holes in' as Bayern Munich striker enjoys winter round of golf

There will be a fair few joining Kane in getting more golf in before 2025 comes to a close. Some of those may fancy their chances of taking on the England skipper, with the prolific frontman revealing that he plays off a single-figure handicap of three.

He has not ruled out exploring a future on the PGA Tour once his playing days on the football field are over. Kane has told GOLF.com: "I’d still say ‘never say never’, because I don’t like to rule anything out. It takes such a lot of time and dedication, it would be really, really, really tough. I think sometimes people don’t appreciate how much work goes into it. You watch it on the TV and you see them doing it so effortlessly and you think ‘I could have a go at that’, but it’s really tough. I’d never say never, but I think it’s really unlikely that will happen."

While being more than competent with a club in hand, Kane has never achieved the ultimate goal in golf. He does, however, intend to right that wrong at some point in the not too distant future. He told his Cleats Club channel back in May: "I’ve never got a hole in one. One of my lifetime goals is to join the hole in one club!"