'Needs to be a rule!' - Furious Ruben Dias urges Premier League to clarify laws after being confused by VAR in Man City's defeat at Newcastle but Pep Guardiola insists 'everything is fine'

City fell to their fourth defeat of the season in an enthralling game at St James' Park. The visitors appealed for a penalty when Phil Foden was tripped by Fabian Schar and later had a second spot-kick shout for handball by Malick Thiaw. They were left furious when Barnes restored Newcastle's lead with his second goal of the game after Dias had levelled the scores. The winning goal followed a scramble in the box from a corner, with City complaining that Newcastle had put too much pressure on Gianluigi Donnarumma.
While Dias insisted Newcastle had deserved to win the match, he said the league need to be clearer on what constituted a foul in the area.