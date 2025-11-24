'Not even near' - Frustrated Ruben Amorim lays into Man Utd players after falling to dismal defeat to 10-man Everton and wishes they were fighting among themselves

Gueye was sent off in the 13th minute for raising his hands to team-mate Michael Keane's face in frustration after Casemiro had whistled a shot wide following passive defending from Everton. The Toffees had dominated the early stages of the game and they became emboldened by the red card, taking the lead through Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's piledriver and then defending it astutely throughout the second half even as the Red Devils had 75 percent possession.
Amorim said he did not agree with the decision to send off Gueye and he was happy to admit that Everton fully deserved to win. It was the first time the Toffees had won at Old Trafford since 2013, when David Moyes was in charge of United. It was also Moyes' first victory at Old Trafford as an opposing manager in 18 attempts.