'Sky's the limit' for Frank Lampard as intriguing prediction is made for when Coventry City boss may look to find a new job

Questions were asked of whether Lampard was cut out for life at the top of the coaching ladder following his dismissal by Everton in January 2023 and subsequent interim spell at Stamford Bridge - where he won only one of his 11 games at the helm.
The former Three Lions midfielder does, however, have vast experience to pass on. He was a Premier League and Champions League title winner in his playing days, while earning 106 caps for his country. He is a student of the game and always wanted to put his tactical skills to the test.
They are now flourishing at Coventry, with the Sky Blues surging to the top of the Championship table. Lampard endured play-off heartache during his first season in the West Midlands, but now has collective sights locked on bringing a 25-year absence from the Premier League to a close.