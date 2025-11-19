Franco Mastantuono admits Lamine Yamal is better but warns Barcelona star he 'just got here' as Real Madrid youngster opens up on pubalgia injury plaguing both teenagers

The Argentine arrived at Real Madrid this summer in a €45 million ($53m/£39m) move from River Plate. At just 18, he was seen as one of the most promising South American talents of his generation. Madrid moved quickly for him, convinced his profile and style fit perfectly with manager Xabi Alonso's structure. He made his debut on the opening weekend of the season against Osasuna and settled in quicker than expected. While he has contributed only one goal and one assist in his 12 appearances so far, the Madrid boss was more impressed with his overall play and his ability to find spaces, which made him a regular starter in the absence of Jude Bellingham and Eduardo Camavinga.
However, Mastantuono has struggled with discomfort as Real Madrid confirmed signs of pubalgia, a groin and lower abdominal injury known for being unpredictable.