France boss Didier Deschamps considering handing call-up to impressive Spurs youngster after fine start to season under Thomas Frank

A place in France’s senior squad is notoriously difficult to secure. Deschamps has always strive to have a balanced squad merging the team with new talent while maintaining loyalty to trusted figures like Randal Kolo Muani, Adrien Rabiot, and Lucas Hernandez, players he has selected consistently despite their patchy club form.
With Les Bleus already qualified for the 2026 World Cup, the competition only intensifies. According to L'Equipe, several players outside the current set-up believe they can force a late surge, but very few catch Deschamps’ attention. One who has is 20-year-old Odobert, now seen as an emerging contender thanks to his strong start to the season at Tottenham and sharp progression with France’s U21s.