Former Crystal Palace chief John Textor reveals shady partnership with Evangelos Marinakis that allows pair to 'adjust' transfer fees in deals between clubs

Former Palace chief Textor, who exited the Premier League club in June by selling his 43 per cent stake, recently opened up about his special bond with Forest owner Marinakis. The two club owners reportedly 'adjusted' transfer fees as part of their understanding while dealing in player transfers between their clubs.
Marinakis currently owns Nottingham Forest, while Textor sold his stake in Palace for £190million in June. They also have a portfolio of clubs worldwide; The Forest boss also owns Olympiacos in Greece and Rio Ave in Portugal, while Textor, through Eagle Football Holdings, has Lyon in France and Brazilian giants Botafogo.