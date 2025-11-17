FIFA PASS to give World Cup 2026 ticket holders priority U.S. visa appointments

FIFA PASS will allow fans who have purchased World Cup tickets through FIFA to request priority visa interview slots at U.S. embassies and consulates. The State Department said the system will launch in early 2026 and emphasized that all applicants must still complete the standard vetting and eligibility process required for a U.S. visa.
“If you have a ticket for the World Cup, you can have prioritized appointments to get your visa,” Infantino said at the event. Rubio added that the government has deployed more than 400 additional consular officers worldwide to help meet expected demand ahead of the tournament.