FIFA confirm MASSIVE change to World Cup draw with introduction of Wimbledon-style seeding

England are ranked fourth in the world and are set to be benefitted by the new World Cup draw system, alongside Spain (ranked first), holders Argentina (second) and 2018 winners France (third). The new system was trialled for the Club World Cup last summer.
The idea is that the quartet will not meet before the final-four stage of the competition, provided that each wins their respective group to lead to the expected knockout-stage seeding. Should any surprises occur in that regard, it could open up the draw in the knock-out stages.
This method of seeding players is used in tennis, in a way which has led to several heavyweight final clashes between the current top two players in the world, in Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz. The two met in this year’s Wimbledon final and Sinner came out victorious.