Fan arrested after attempting to furiously confront beleaguered Premier League manager on the TOUCHLINE in ugly scenes during latest defeat

After a steady enough start, Leeds' return to the Premier League has begun to turn sour courtesy of three consecutive defeats that have left them in the drop zone, with the latest coming at home to Villa at the weekend. Farke's side's last win came against West Ham in late October.
The Whites got off to a bright start on Sunday as Lukas Nmecha handed them an early lead - courtesy of a howler from Emiliano Martinez - but Aston Villa bounced back in style in the second half, with Morgan Rogers scoring a brace. While the match was ongoing, a 61-year-old fan entered the pitch at Elland Road and tried to confront beleaguered Leeds boss Farke near the dugout. He was quickly escorted away by stewards at the ground before the situation could get any worse, and according to the BBC, the supporter in question has now been arrested.