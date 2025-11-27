'I'm extremely proud' - Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal squad depth after stunning Bayern Munich win

Arsenal delivered a superb all-round performance at the Emirates Stadium, beating Bayern Munich 3–1 to maintain their flawless Champions League campaign. The Gunners went ahead through Jurrien Timber’s header from a Bukayo Saka corner before the Bavarians equalised via 17-year-old Lennart Karl after a well-worked passing sequence carved open the Arsenal defence. In the second half, Arsenal overwhelmed the Bundesliga side with intensity and precision, with substitutes Riccardo Calafiori, Noni Madueke, and Gabriel Martinelli all playing decisive roles in sealing the victory.
Their second-half dominance came after sustained pressure on Manuel Neuer, as Arsenal’s midfield duo of Declan Rice and Mikel Merino repeatedly tested the veteran goalkeeper. Bayern’s resistance finally crumbled when Calafiori intercepted Dayot Upamecano’s misplaced pass and set up Madueke for a composed finish that restored Arsenal’s advantage. Minutes later, Neuer’s misjudged sprint off his line allowed Martinelli to collect Eberechi Eze’s long pass, skip past the stranded goalkeeper, and confidently roll the ball into an empty net.
The win marked Arsenal’s first against Bayern in a decade and confirmed their status as the only team in the Champions League with a 100% record after five matches. Harry Kane endured a frustrating return to north London, unable to influence the game as Arsenal’s back line kept him tightly contained throughout. With this victory, Arsenal climbed to the top of the Champions League standings and reaffirmed their position as one of Europe’s most in-form teams.