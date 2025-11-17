Explained: Why Erling Haaland had to be held back by Man City team-mate Gianluigi Donnarumma during explosive row with Italy star

Haaland lost his temper during a meeting with the Azzurri that saw Norway confirm their qualification for a first World Cup finals since 1998. They knew that anything but a heavy defeat on Italian soil would see tickets to that competition secured.
In the end, Haaland helped to inspire a convincing 4-1 win. It took him until the 78th minute to find the target in that contest, before going on to net twice in a little over 60 seconds. Italy did their cause few favours when winding up a rival that needs little added motivation.