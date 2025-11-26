'It doesn't take that long!' - Ex-Man City financial advisor still expecting 115 FFP charges verdict 'before Christmas'

City have been under this cloud of suspicion for a very long time now but for now, they have not been punished despite all these charges. The club have strongly denied any wrongdoing, but they have also been accused of failing to comply with the Premier League's rules on profit and sustainability (PSR), breaching UEFA's financial fair play regulations, and not cooperating with the English top-flight's four-year investigation. The hearing began more than a year ago, but the public is still waiting to hear a decision from the independent commission. According to Borson, it should happen very soon.
He said on talkSPORT, alongside presenter Jim White and pundit and ex-Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan, "I think Simon thinks it's going to come out next year, I think it still could come out before Christmas. The decision has been imminent for quite some time, there's not a lot that they can do. It doesn't take that long."