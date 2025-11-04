Erling Haaland 'wants Real Madrid!' Man City striker open to replacing Vinicius Jr as release clause offers path to Xabi Alonso's team

According to journalist Jorge Picon, speaking to Spanish outlet ElDesmarque, the Norwegian striker reportedly has a release clause in his Manchester City contract, though the exact figure remains undisclosed. Haaland signed a record 10-year contract extension in 2024, keeping him at the club until 2034, but Madrid’s long-term interest in him has never waned. Haaland’s entourage has recently hinted that the player "would very much like to play for Real Madrid," with the final decision ultimately resting on the striker’s own desire to make the move from City.
His potential transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu is believed to be closely tied to the future of Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior. Vinicius’ current contract with Madrid runs until 2027, and negotiations over a renewal have been ongoing since the end of 2024. However, no agreement has been reached, particularly regarding his salary demands. Madrid could consider selling him for around €200m (£176m/$230m) to generate the funds needed to sign Haaland. Meanwhile, Paris Saint Germain have shown serious interest in Vinicius, with the winger reportedly attracted to Luis Enrique’s fast, attacking style of play.