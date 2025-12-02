Erling Haaland joins the 100 club... in just 111 games! Man City superstar sets incredible record as he topples Alan Shearer as fastest player to a century of Premier League goals

It was an unforgettable night for Haaland and City, and not just because of the 100th goal. City marched into a 5-1 lead early in the second half thanks to two goals from Phil Foden, one from Tijjani Reijnders and an own goal by Sander Berge but then conceded three times to set up an enthralling finish. They eventually clung on to take all three points.

"It's huge and I'm really proud. It's a massive thing, the 100 club is a nice thing to be in and I'm happy," Haaland told Sky Sports. "I knew about it, that's what I tried to do. I try to help the team scoring goals, that's my job. Every game is a different game, you can't think of the game that's been, you need to focus on what's ahead.

"The reality is we lost against Newcastle and Leverkusen but now we have two in a row and we have to keep going. I think if you're sitting at home now you enjoyed that game. It was a crazy game, nine goals is a lot. In the end, we win and we're happy but it's not the best win."