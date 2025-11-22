Enzo Maresca reveals why he replaced Reece James at half-time of Chelsea's win over Burnley

Chelsea took all three points at Turf Moor despite a faltering start. Pedro Neto calmed the visitors nerves in the 38th minute, as he tucked home Jamie Gittens inviting cross with a diving header. As Burnley pushed forward for an equaliser in the dying embers, Enzo Fernandez doubled the lead when he powered Marc Guiu's inviting pass beyond Martin Dubravka in the 88th minute. The win sees Chelsea jump into second place in the Premier League table, three points adrift of Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.
Maresca was proud of the way his team competed over the full 90 minutes in tough circumstances. The early kick off following the international break forced the Italian into a number of switches, including the planned removal of captain James at the break. Talismanic midfielder Moises Caicedo was rested for the fixture, after he returned late from Ecuador duty. He was ably deputised by Andrey Santos.