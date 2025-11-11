'She's entitled to that perspective' – Eni Aluko backs Mary Earps after controversial comments about former Lionesses team-mate Hannah Hampton

Questions have been asked about why Earps, who announced her international retirement prior to the latest European Championship, felt the need to deliver a tell-all autobiography while still being a player herself. Many in that position wait until retirement before putting their story down on paper.
Two-time Best FIFA Women’s Goalkeeper Earps claims in her publication - All In: Football, Life and Learning to be Unapologetically Me - that England boss Sarina Wiegman could be considered to have been “rewarding bad behaviour” when recalling Hampton, who had previously been dropped, to the Lionesses camp. Hampton went on to become a penalty shootout hero at the Euros.
Earps also accused Wiegman of displaying a “clear lack of care for me and my welfare” prior to losing her No.1 spot, with bridges seemingly being burned by a 32-year-old shot-stopper who has never been afraid to speak her mind.