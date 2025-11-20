'England is not ready for a black superstar' - Ian Wright launches impassioned defence of Jude Bellingham after recent England criticism

Despite being an important player for Madrid and playing a big role in England's run to the final of Euro 2024, Bellingham is not a guaranteed starter under manager Thomas Tuchel. The German caused a stir in June when he said his mother finds some of Bellingham's on-field actions "repulsive" - something he later apologised for. The former Borussia Dortmund talisman was then left out of England's games in October, despite recovering from shoulder surgery. Then, when the attacking midfielder was accused of a negative reaction to being taken off late on in England's 2-0 win over Albania at the weekend, Tuchel said he would review his actions.
When asked whether Bellingham is possibly not buying into the collective of the England team, he told reporters: "That is a bad impression. It should be about the collective. What we did in camp is all about the collective. I have to then review it - I was happy about the goal. I had a quick talk with Morgan Rogers, and I was sure that everyone celebrated together. I will have a look at it. That is not the image we want to transport. We feel everyone is committed and that everyone accepts tough decisions, be it before the match or in the match."