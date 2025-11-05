England legend Ellen White suggests ex-Lionesses team-mate Mary Earps broke 'unwritten oath' with scathing criticism of Sarina Wiegman & Hannah Hampton

Earps helped England to win the Women's Euros in 2022, while Hampton was an unused substitute in the tournament. The then 21-year-old was left out of subsequent squads, reportedly because of a bad attitude, but Wiegman said it was for "something personal" she didn't want to address. The Chelsea keeper was recalled in early 2023 and eventually took Earps' starting spot for Euro 2025, where she played a crucial role in the Lionesses' triumph. But Earps was clearly not happy with her return, with the 32-year-old writing in her autobiography 'All In', "I felt protective of the good energy we now had in goalkeeper training and the morale of the wider team. Bad behaviour is being rewarded."
In a matter of months, Earps has gone from being the darling of the Lionesses to not going with her team-mates to the Euros in Switzerland this summer, to retiring from international duty, and now facing a negative public relations storm.