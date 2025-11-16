Emile Heskey's son Reigan overtakes Phil Foden & Jadon Sancho with heroics for England Under-17s at World Cup

Heskey's father, Emile, will hope his son can continue his upward trajectory as England look to the future to determine who their next main striker will be. Harry Kane is currently the leading light for the national team, but at 32 years of age, the Three Lions need to start future-proofing their frontline.

Reigan was promoted to the City U21s ahead of the season having struck 18 goals and provided seven assists in 19 Under-18 Premier League appearances last season. However, Emile is concerned about England's future striker options, particularly as head coach Thomas Tuchel overlooked a backup forward for Kane for the November internationals with Foden used as a false nine off the bench against Serbia on Thursday night.

"We've been lucky over the years we could see where the next strikers were coming," the elder Heskey said on The Wayne Rooney Show recently. "We had a chain of players who could go from that next level, I came in after [Alan] Shearer and Rooney came after me, but where do we look now? We always had that chain but we are struggling to find [the next one] now."

England play their final World Cup qualifier on Sunday evening as they take on Albania. Tuchel's side have already booked their spot at the 2026 showpiece and will look to round off qualification with a 100% record, and without conceding a goal having kept seven successive clean sheets.