Emile Heskey's son Reigan overtakes Phil Foden & Jadon Sancho with heroics for England Under-17s at World Cup

England endured an early scare as Dante Headley was bundled off the ball by Kim Ji-sung, who rifled his effort into the roof of the net. However, referee Abdou Abdel Mefire spared the Young Lions' early blushes as he blew for a foul in Headley's favour.
Liam Bramley's side went ahead midway through the first half as Seth Ridgeon's pass was inadvertently turned into the South Korea net through Jung Hui-seop. The game as a contest was settled 10 minutes before the break as Heskey doubled the Young Lions' advantage after heading Bradley Burrowes' cross past Park Do-hun.
The Young Lions had a few chances to extend their lead but were comfortable as they progressed to the next round of the U17 World Cup, where they will face Austria on Tuesday.