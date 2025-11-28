Eight Young Boys fans arrested after crowd trouble in Europa League clash with Aston Villa

The Dutchman opened the scoring with a headed finish in the 27th minute. As he celebrated in front of the visiting support, he was struck on the head amid a volley of missiles hurled towards the Villa Park pitch. Morgan Rogers was also hit, but not injured during the initial unrest. Police formed a barrier in front of the travelling fans, with more numbers joining the line as the first half continued.
Malen's second goal in the 42nd minute prompted sustained clashes between the travelling support and the police. The game was halted for five-and-a-half minutes, as Young Boys captain Loris Benito pleaded with his supporters to behave themselves.
Two men were arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer earlier this morning, with a further six Young Boys supporters detained on the same charge as they attempted to leave the country.