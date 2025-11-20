'Very difficult' - Dominic Solanke opens up on Tottenham injury hell as he refuses to put timeline on recovery

Tottenham have been missing their star striker as they continue to find their feet under Thomas Frank. The north London side return to domestic duties on Sunday in a north London derby clash against Arsenal at the Emirates before a Super Cup rematch in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain in France next week.
Spurs sit fifth in the Premier League following the opening 11 games of the season, yet have come under criticism for their inability to win at home. Indeed, only Wolves have a worse home record than Frank's side, who in turn boast the best away record, this season.
The Europa League champions have struck 19 times in 2025-26, yet top scorer Richarlison has just four goals to his name. The Brazilian has netted just twice since an opening weekend brace against Burnley, while his goal against Manchester United before the international break deflected in off his head following a late Wilson Odobert shot.