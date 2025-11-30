Deco explains why Marcus Rashford 'suffered' at Man Utd as Barcelona benefit from 'happy' version of England international

Deco returned to his former club as an executive in the summer of 2023; the diminutive midfielder had spent his previous years working as an agent. After being encouraged to take on the role by Barca president Joan Laporta, the native Brazilian turned Portuguese national has made several high-profile acquisitions, including his former client Raphinha, and now Rashford.
The England international was initially earmarked as a potential target due to his ability to play across all three starting spots in Hansi Flick's attack, as well as his desire for a new challenge. Deco has now confirmed to The Times that Rashford was particularly keen on joining Barca. Rashford is on loan with the Spanish giants until the end of the 2025-26 season, with an option to buy clause standing at £26.2m (€30/$35m). Deco says Rashford has enjoyed his time with the club, as he is relieved of the pressure of being the main man for United.