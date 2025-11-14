'I’ll decide that with Arsenal' - Forgotten Gunners star speaks out on potential return to former club

Jesus moved to cool talk of an imminent exit after reports in Brazil suggested he was considering a January return to Palmeiras, the club where he first rose to prominence. The Arsenal striker, who has only recently resumed training following a nine-month absence with a serious knee injury, reiterated that there have been no negotiations and that his current focus is solely on regaining his place in the Gunners’ squad. With competition for attacking positions intensifying at the Emirates, his comments arrive at a crucial moment as speculation continues to swirl about his long-term role in Arteta’s plans.
The 28-year-old spent part of his rehabilitation in Brazil during the Premier League off-season, using Palmeiras’ training facilities to complete key stages of his recovery. That time back home fuelled narratives about an early comeback to the Brazilian league, but Jesus has insisted that such interpretations overlook the reality of his long layoff and the need for a stable environment as he rebuilds match fitness. With Arsenal battling on multiple fronts, the striker is determined to re-establish himself before entertaining any thoughts about the next chapter of his career.