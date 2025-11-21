'David Raya will have to wait' - Thibaut Courtois names Arsenal goalkeeper as one of world's best but says he must beat 'healthy competition' to seal Spain spot

Raya, who joined Arsenal from Brentford in 2023, has firmly established himself as the club’s first-choice goalkeeper, overtaking Aaron Ramsdale soon after his arrival. This season, he has been instrumental in Arsenal’s rise to the top of the table, keeping 11 clean sheets and conceding only five goals across all competitions. His form has been particularly impressive in the Champions League, where Arsenal are yet to concede a single goal.
Despite his strong club performances, Raya faces stiff competition at international level. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has consistently preferred Athletic Club’s Simon since taking charge, keeping the battle for the No. 1 spot highly competitive. Simon has been trusted in key moments, starting for Spain during their 2023 Nations League triumph and their Euro 2024 victory. Spain’s defensive record under De la Fuente has been exceptional. They are unbeaten in 31 competitive matches, surpassing the streak set by Vicente del Bosque’s World Cup-winning team, and have conceded only two goals in their last six fixtures while keeping five straight clean sheets.