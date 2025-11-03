Danny Welbeck really could return! Thomas Tuchel weighing up sensational England recall for in-form Brighton striker

It has been seven long years since Welbeck last played for England, but his electric start to the new Premier League campaign has led to his name being included in the conversation for strikers capable of backing up captain Harry Kane at the 2026 World Cup. The 34-year-old has already bagged six goals in 10 games across the top flight in 2025-26, including in his previous three outings for the Seagulls.
Under head coach Fabian Hurzeler, Welbeck has stood out as the most prolific English goalscorer in the division this term, and would add a wealth of experience to Tuchel's England squad. The German manager is set to announce his squad for the upcoming matches on Friday, and is set to consider the ex-Arsenal and Manchester United star, who has now scored in 17 consecutive Premier League seasons.