Dani Dyer’s worst nightmare! Huge transfer call for Jarrod Bowen as West Ham skipper is likened to Premier League legend Matt Le Tissier

Bowen has been at the London Stadium since 2020, reaching 250 appearances for West Ham and 20 caps for his country. He is a talismanic presence for the Hammers, with a leadership armband now being filled, but has seen the east London outfit struggle for consistency as a collective.
Conference League success was savoured in 2023, with Bowen netting a dramatic winner in the final of that competition, but little progress has been made since then - despite the Hammers’ skipper registering 34 goals across the last two seasons.
He will turn 29 before the end of the calendar year and appears to be approaching an important career crossroads. Bowen must decide whether he wants to remain loyal to West Ham - with family ties to the club now boasted through wife Dani and her Hammers-made father Danny - or open himself up to offers from elsewhere.