'Dangerous and unpredictable' Karl Etta Eyong backed for dream move to Barcelona as Cameroon coach expects Lamine Yamal-esque rise from possible Robert Lewandowski replacement

The 22-year-old has quickly drawn attention across Europe since joining Levante in August. Under contract until 2029 with a €30 million (£26m/$34m) release clause, he has been earmarked by Barcelona as a potential long-term replacement for Lewandowski once the Pole’s contract expires next summer.
Brys, the Cameroon national team coach who gave Eyong his senior debut with the Indomitable Lions, has spoken highly of the striker’s attitude and impact. Despite Levante’s current struggles near the bottom of La Liga, the striker has shown glimpses of the talent that has captured the attention of Europe’s elite, including Chelsea, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Manchester United. His contract also involves complex clauses with Villarreal, which will add another layer to any potential negotiations.