What makes Cristiano Ronaldo special? GOAT mentality explained by Portugal boss Roberto Martinez that has aided CR7’s longevity

Ronaldo has spent more than two decades at the peak of his powers, with a remarkable international career seeing him collect 226 caps while registering 143 goals. He has been locked in a relentless battle for recognition and major prizes with eternal rival Lionel Messi, with that competition helping to bring the best out of both.
There is no sign of Ronaldo slowing down, with a new contract through to 2027 being signed in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr. He is determined to reach 1,000 competitive goals and will captain his country when gracing a sixth World Cup finals in 2026.
Ronaldo has raised the bar of individual brilliance to a height that few will ever get close to reaching, with iconic spells being taken in at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. He is one of a kind, with unwavering belief and determination having carried him to the very top.