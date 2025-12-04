What makes Cristiano Ronaldo special? GOAT mentality explained by Portugal boss Roberto Martinez that has aided CR7’s longevity

Martinez currently boasts the honour of working with Ronaldo. Asked what that is like and whether the all-time great enjoys any special treatment, the 52-year-old Spaniard said: “First and foremost, you have to treat every player, individually, in a separate way. There are no two people that are the same.

“Obviously you have got Cristiano Ronaldo the player, that is in the dressing room and is somebody that wants to prepare in the best possible way because what he has done in his career - the longevity - is because he is meticulous, he is a winner, he is a hungry individual. You need to match that.

“What is important is always to get the expectations of every single player in the space that we are working with. Then there is another phenomenon that you cannot control - that noise. You are talking about somebody that is more than a footballer, somebody who the numbers in social media represent that he is followed well beyond football fans - you are talking about 600 million followers. He is probably the most famous individual in the world. That doesn’t come along to what is our demand in the dressing room, and his demands.

“We always need to get the best of our players and you need to create an environment that he gets that. The rest you need to recognise as noise and if it doesn’t affect the group internally, you need to accept it for what it is. You cannot lose time on trying to change that because it is impossible to control.”