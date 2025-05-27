Cristiano Ronaldo clinches second successive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot ahead of Ivan Toney as Al-Nassr superstar lands consolation prize after latest title failure
Cristiano Ronaldo may be 40 years of age, but he remains prolific enough to have won a second successive Saudi Pro League Golden Boot.
- Al-Nassr finished third in Saudi Pro League
- Portuguese icon claimed top scorer prize
- Has hinted at new challenge being taken on