Cristiano Ronaldo reveals most expensive thing he's ever bought as Al-Nassr superstar compares becoming a billionaire to winning the Ballon d'Or

In the summer, Ronaldo signed the most lucrative contract extension in sporting history with Al-Nassr as he put pen to paper on a fresh two-year deal. The 40-year-old is now earning a whopping £178m-a-year in wages, which is £488,000-a-day. He is also believed to have received a signing-on fee worth £24.5m ($32.8m/€28.2m), which will increase to £38m ($51m/€43.8m) if he enters the second year of his contract.
In October, U.S. publication Bloomberg reported that following the new contract extension, the ex-Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus star became the first footballer on the planet to become a billionaire as his net worth now stands at $1.4 billion (£1.04bn/€1.2bn).