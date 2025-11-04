Cristiano Ronaldo admits he plans to retire 'soon' & opens up on future after football as hopes of Man Utd return are dashed

Having chosen Piers Morgan for an incendiary interview marking his exit from Manchester United in 2022, Ronaldo again linked up with the divisive media personality, this time on YouTube channel Piers Morgan Uncensored.
The 40-year-old forward, who has a contract with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League until the end of the 2026-27 season, was asked outright about eventual retirement. "Soon," Ronaldo replied, revealing he has been thinking about how it will go for years. "I think I will be prepared. It will be tough, of course. Will be difficult, yes. Probably I will cry, yes…
"It will be very, very difficult but I've prepared my future since [I was] 25, 26, 27 years old. So I think I will be capable to support that pressure."