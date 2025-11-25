Cristiano Ronaldo gets away with it! CR7 to have World Cup ban wiped off after FIFA clear Portugal captain of violent conduct

Ronaldo was expected to miss one or two of Portugal's opening clashes in the 2026 World Cup in North America after being shown a red card for violent conduct on O'Shea. However, FIFA's disciplinary committee have ruled that the Portugal captain's actions were only worth a one-game ban, which he has already served after he missed Roberto Martinez's squad for the 9-1 win over Armenia. His punishment, however, also holds a two-game suspended ban, which will be triggered if he is found guilty of a similar offence yet again in the next 365 days.
Ronaldo was sent off just before the hour mark, after Swedish referee Glenn Nyberg consulted with VAR, having shown the five-time Ballon d'Or winner a yellow card initially. In the review, it seemed clear to the referee that, in a tussle with O'Shea, Ronaldo clearly elbowed O'Shea in the back without any ball involvement around him.