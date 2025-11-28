'He could be a legend like Arsene Wenger' - Mikel Arteta backed to match iconic Frenchman as Arsenal aim to finally win Premier League title

Arsenal once again find themselves in the thick of a Premier League title race, and this season’s strong start has reignited belief that Arteta’s project may finally reach its long-promised peak. Having fallen painfully short in three consecutive campaigns, the Gunners have assembled a squad widely regarded as the most complete in the division, giving Arteta his best chance yet to lift the coveted league trophy. The renewed optimism has prompted former players to speak out, including Saha, who believes Arteta is now positioned to achieve something historic.
Arteta’s transformation of Arsenal has unfolded over several phases, from the emotional near-miss of 2022-23 to the more controlled title push of 2023-24 and the tense, regression-tinged 2024-25 campaign. Throughout these cycles, Arsenal have developed resilience, tactical depth and a hardened mentality that was once lacking, allowing them to compete with serial winners, Manchester City, and Liverpool. The club’s consistent presence near the summit has built a foundation of scars, experience and belief that Saha suggests could prove decisive this time around.
Yet the stakes are higher than ever, as Arsenal’s inability to convert dominance into silverware remains the one lingering shadow over Arteta’s tenure. Having crafted a squad rich in talent, Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, William Saliba and Martin Odegaard among them, the Spaniard now carries both expectation and pressure. According to Saha, this combination is not a burden but a necessary ingredient for a manager who aspires to sit in the same pantheon as Wenger.