Columbus Crew manager Wilfried Nancy reportedly 'offered' to Scottish league powerhouse Celtic as talk of European move heats up

There would seem to be serious momentum towards Nancy moving to Celtic, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Crew manager is among the leading candidates to take the job at the SPL club. The Frenchman has been repeatedly linked with a European move, and was thought to be likely to leave at the end of the 2024 season. But he stuck around for the 2025 campaign. The manager has mentioned in the past he's open to a move in the future.
"I've been in situations when nobody knew me, nobody was talking about me, and [now they do]," Nancy said to GOAL at MLS Media Day in January. "Now so with my staff, everything for a moment, works well. So I'm happy in Columbus, and after that, we'll see."