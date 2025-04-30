Chelsea women's player ratings vs Man Utd: The Blues are WSL champions - again! Lucy Bronze header secures sixth-successive title as USWNT star Naomi Girma shows why she's one of the world's best

The Lionesses defender bagged the title-winning goal as Sonia Bompastor's side capitalised on a shock defeat for Arsenal at Aston Villa

Lucy Bronze's flying header secured Chelsea's sixth-successive Women's Super League title on Wednesday as the Blues got the job done at the first time of asking, forcing Manchester United to watch the celebrations take place on their own patch for the second year in a row.

Sonia Bompastor's side probably wouldn't have arrived in Leigh expecting to have the opportunity to clinch a trophy that has felt like theirs for months now, but a shocking loss for Arsenal at Aston Villa in the evening's early kick-off gave them the chance to do so, and it was one Chelsea took in a gritty 1-0 win.

At Old Trafford just less than 12 months ago, it was a rampant performance from Mayra Ramirez that gave the Blues a ridiculous 6-0 victory and another league title, but this was a more understated affair. It was more competitive, too, with United the better team for large parts as their pursuit of Champions League football continues. But some strong saves from Hannah Hampton and a few examples of remarkable defending from Naomi Girma kept the hosts at bay.

There were not too many chances on the night, but even as the final stages approached, it felt like there would be a goal and it was provided by an unlikely scorer - and in surprising fashion. Phallon Tullis-Joyce has been excellent all year, earning herself a United States debut as a result, but she was nowhere near Sandy Baltimore's corner as Bronze rose highest and headed into a relatively empty net to put the Blues on the brink.

They only needed a point but they secured all three, wrapping up the WSL title with two games to spare to make it the earliest triumph in competition history.

GOAL rates Chelsea's players from Leigh Sports Village...