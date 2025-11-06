'That would be a catastrophe' - England boss Thomas Tuchel sent strong Harry Kane warning ahead of World Cup 2026

Heskey believes that the Bayern Munich star’s heavy workload poses a real risk to his fitness heading into next summer’s World Cup. Kane has been in extraordinary form this season; however, according to the former England international, his relentless playing schedule must be managed carefully to avoid burnout.
The concern stems from Kane’s well-documented history of playing almost every minute for both club and country, a pattern that has previously led to fatigue towards the second half of the season. Heskey highlighted the importance of ensuring England’s captain is in peak condition for the 2026 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. While the Bundesliga’s winter break may provide some respite, the former striker believes that both Bayern and England must resist the temptation to overuse their talisman.
Kane’s current form underlines why such caution is essential. The 32-year-old has scored 22 goals in just 16 appearances across all competitions this season, including 12 in the Bundesliga alone. His consistency has made him indispensable for both club and country, but also worryingly irreplaceable, with England lacking a comparable backup should he become unavailable through injury or fatigue.