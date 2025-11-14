Carlo Ancelotti makes 'dangerous' England World Cup prediction & gives Jude Bellingham verdict

The former Chelsea and AC Milan boss was in charge at Madrid when Bellingham was signed from Dortmund for £88 million ($115m) in 2023, and in their first season together, they won a Champions League and La Liga double. Things didn't work out quite as well last season, however, as bitter rivals Barcelona pipped Los Blancos to the league and Copa del Rey. Following news of Ancelotti's Santiago Bernabeu exit earlier this year, the England international waxed lyrical about the Italian.
He wrote on Instagram: "Mister, thank you for everything. It was a pleasure and a great experience to learn from the most successful manager of our club and one of the greatest of all time. What you have taught me about life and football will stick with me always, and I will be forever grateful. Good luck on your next journey, I wish you, your staff, and your family nothing but happiness!"
And earlier this week, Ancelotti was equally as complimentary about the ex-Birmingham City starlet.