'I can't see a weakness' - Alan Shearer backs Arsenal to FINALLY win Premier League title

Arsenal went seven points clear after goals by Viktor Gyokeres and Declan Rice secured victory at Turf Moor. The Gunners’ continued impenetrable defence remains a key facet of their strong success, as they equalled a club record for consecutive clean sheets and remain on course to give a good go at challenging Chelsea’s imperious record of just 15 goals conceded in 2004/05.
Premier League all-time top goalscorer Shearer sung the praises of the Gunners’ strength all over the pitch and claimed he does not see a weakness in Arteta’s side as they dominate from set-pieces while offering “so much more than that” in their overall performance.
"I can't see a weakness," former Newcastle striker Alan Shearer told BBC Sport.
"They've scored again from a set-piece but there's been so much more than that in the performance. I like the way they're using [Riccardo] Calafiori and [Jurrien] Timber in advanced positions to create overloads and win set-piece opportunities."