Can Roma win the Serie A title? Fabio Capello backs surprise leaders to replicate his success after 24 years but warns AC Milan might have the upper hand

Capello famously moved from a traditional 4-4-2 to a more dynamic 3-4-1-2 formation, maximising the potential of key signings like Walter Samuel and Batistuta to guide Roma to their third and latest Serie A title almost 25 years ago. Combined with the brilliance of Cafu, Francesco Totti and Vincenzo Montella, Roma finished two points clear of Juventus at the top of Serie A.
Gasperini’s Roma are drawing comparisons to that legendary side already this season. With 27 points following a convincing win over Cremonese, the capital club lead Serie A. Their defensive record is particularly impressive, having conceded only six goals - the best in the league. Like Capello’s squad, this Roma demonstrates tactical intelligence, defensive organisation, and the ability to capitalise on attacking moments. Capello himself has noted the familiar blend of discipline, resilience and strategic flexibility. If maintained, Gasperini’s side could etch their name in Roma’s rich history.