'I really want to bring him back' - Benfica presidential candidate confirms club's plans to bid for Bernardo Silva as he reveals talks with Man City star have been ongoing for 'a long time'

Benfica’s presidential race has taken another dramatic turn as Noronha Lopes doubled down on his ambitious pledge to re-sign Manchester City superstar Silva. Speaking during a televised debate on Thursday, the 54-year-old businessman confirmed that he has been in direct contact with the Portuguese midfielder “for a long time” regarding a possible homecoming. The revelation comes just days after Rui Costa narrowly edged the first round of voting, with neither candidate securing a majority and a run-off now scheduled for November 8.
Silva, a Benfica academy graduate who made only three senior appearances before leaving for Monaco in 2014, has long been regarded as one of the club’s great lost talents. Despite enjoying a glittering career in England under Pep Guardiola, where he has won multiple Premier League titles and the Champions League, the idea of finishing his career back at the Estadio da Luz has remained close to his heart. Noronha Lopes has made the midfielder’s return a central promise of his campaign, declaring it a “symbolic” move that would represent a new era for the club.