'Be arrogant!' - Benjamin Sesko receives advice from Dimitar Berbatov after slow Man Utd start as ex-striker makes Rasmus Hojlund comparison

After making nine Premier League appearances for his new club, Sesko has returned just two goals under Ruben Amorim, although he is not the only summer arrival to struggle in England. The 22-year-old's general play has been good, earning him praise from the Manchester faithful, but there are still clearly new levels to his game yet to be unlocked. Berbatov believes that it starts with being open with his team-mates about his struggles.
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the Bulgarian said: "Know your team-mates. Speak with them. If you see that it’s not working out quick enough or soon enough as you like, speak with them. On the pitch, because he’s a big, strong lad, he can run, he can cover the space, he can hold the ball. The goals that I saw him score in his previous club were unbelievable. Left, right, shooting. So I think he has the quality. I am cautiously optimistic. I don’t want to jump up and down because [Rasmus] Hojlund was the same, right? Everybody was optimistic, but it didn’t quite work for him."