Bayern Munich not 'unbeatable!' - Bayer Leverkusen boss looking to put a stop to record-breaking winning streak and 'close the gap' on runaway Bundesliga champions

Hjulmand has insisted that his side can secure an upset against Bayern Munich in their top-of-the-table clash, stating that "no team is ever unbeatable" despite the champions' flawless start to the season.
The match on Saturday evening sees first-place Bayern host fifth-place Leverkusen, with the hosts already holding a significant seven-point lead after just eight league matches. While expressing belief in his own team, Hjulmand was candid in his assessment of the gulf that has opened up between the perennial champions and the chasing pack, including his own side.
"Perhaps the difference to Bayern is now a little bigger than last season, but we are working hard to close the gap," Hjulmand said at a press conference.