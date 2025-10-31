Bayern Munich not 'unbeatable!' - Bayer Leverkusen boss looking to put a stop to record-breaking winning streak and 'close the gap' on runaway Bundesliga champions

Hjulmand's task is made all the more daunting by Bayern's perfect record, having won all 14 of their competitive matches in a record-breaking run for a top European team.

Their dominance has been absolute at both ends of the pitch. Kompany's side have scored a remarkable 30 goals while conceding just four. This relentless form has left all title hopefuls trailing in their wake. RB Leipzig, Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund are all scrambling to keep pace, but Leverkusen are the next team with a chance to halt the runaway train.

Despite the daunting statistics and Bayern's "flawless season so far," Hjulmand was defiant, insisting he would not travel to Munich with a defeatist attitude.

"No team is ever unbeatable. I never go into a game with that attitude," the Danish coach affirmed. "It's always possible to win a game. I believe it's possible."

A victory for Leverkusen would be the biggest statement made by any Bundesliga side this season and would cut the gap at the top to four points. A defeat, however, would see them fall 10 points behind, all but ending any realistic title aspirations before November.