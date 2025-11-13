Bayern Munich make Manuel Neuer contract decision as veteran goalkeeper mulls over retirement

The 39-year-old has managed to retain his place in the starting lineup under head coach Vincent Kompany, proving week in week out that he is still among the best in the business despite having entered the twilight of his career long ago. Despite his horror blunder in the 2-2 draw against Union Berlin last weekend, which saw Bayern's 16-game win streak come to an end, there are no doubts Neuer is still the man for the No.1 spot. Neuer has played in 14 of the 17 games the Bavarian giants have played this season.
But Neuer will not stay at Bayern forever. The legendary goalkeeper is set to turn 40 in March next year and is into the final seven months of his deal. According to a report from BILD, Bayern have reached a decision over the future of their iconic player. The report claims that the club are keen on extending Neuer's contract by another year, until June 2027.