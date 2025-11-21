Bayern Munich chief confirms Antony transfer talks after Vincent Kompany's late-night phone call on deadline day ahead of Real Betis move

Antony recently opened up about the final hours of the summer 2025 transfer window, revealing that the Bavarians made a strong push to sign him and that Kompany personally called him to convince him. He described the call as emotional and destabilising but said he ultimately chose to honour his promise to Real Betis for family and personal reasons as he finally departed Manchester United.
Freund has now confirmed Antony’s version of events. Speaking to Sky Sport, the Bayern sporting director admitted that the period “wasn’t entirely calm,” acknowledged that Bayern had explored several players, including Antony, and agreed that discussions had indeed taken place.